Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 3.9% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,342. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Datadog

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.