Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $112.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00426763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.64 or 0.28846400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,216,738,442 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

