D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of D.R. Horton worth $109,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,171. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

