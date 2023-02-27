Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

CTKB opened at $11.16 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 139,175 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.