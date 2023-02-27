Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $176,443.09 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00426763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.64 or 0.28846400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

