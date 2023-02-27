Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

CCRN stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

