Critical Survey: WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) versus ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A WeTrade Group $14.38 million 5.15 $5.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares ChinaCache International and WeTrade Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChinaCache International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

