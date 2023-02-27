Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Sells $325,200.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. 269,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Criteo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

