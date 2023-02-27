Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 39,661.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,017 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.67% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $313,122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

