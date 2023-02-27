Credit Suisse Group Trims Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price to $311.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $311.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.11. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

