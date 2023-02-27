Credit Suisse Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,676.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.