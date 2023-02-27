Credit Suisse Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,676.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also

