Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €46.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €37.82 ($40.23) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.45.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

