Cowen Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

