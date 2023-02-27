Cowen Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.96.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Altice USA stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altice USA (ATUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.