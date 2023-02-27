Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

COST stock opened at $491.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

