Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $120.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $12.70 or 0.00054317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026026 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

