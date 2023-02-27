Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $120.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $12.70 or 0.00054317 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00076381 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009909 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026026 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003668 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001835 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
