Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.22

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 55090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Cosan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cosan by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

