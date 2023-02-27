Contrasting Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% AxoGen -21.51% -18.09% -9.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than AxoGen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A AxoGen $127.36 million 2.73 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -12.09

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats AxoGen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

