Contrasting Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) & Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 5 0 0 1.71 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -8.29% -56.81% -4.85% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.20 -$240.08 million ($4.27) -2.36 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.41 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.74

Hawaiian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.