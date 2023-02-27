Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.01 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $374.28 million and $26.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $51.50 or 0.00218716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00103115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.77638086 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $26,460,270.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

