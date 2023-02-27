Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,100. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.