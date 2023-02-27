Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,970.88

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,970.88 ($23.73) and last traded at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43), with a volume of 1623636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,938 ($23.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.36) to GBX 1,990 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 2,150 ($25.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($19.57) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.94).

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,914.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.13.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,301.59%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.64), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,526.97). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

