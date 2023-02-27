Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,958 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $75,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $180.15 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

