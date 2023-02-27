Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $50.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 597.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 96,132 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 683.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $140.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

