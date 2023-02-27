Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Southern worth $61,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.