Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $53,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,740 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

