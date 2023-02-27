Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 22,678 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $180.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

