Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 28,796 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOT opened at $191.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
