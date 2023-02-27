Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 16,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $43,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

BATS EFV opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

