Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,781 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.12% of Comcast worth $147,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.29. 4,933,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,386,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

