Coin98 Trading Down 9.5% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $62.55 million and $14.01 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.01324888 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013742 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.98 or 0.01659460 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

