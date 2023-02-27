Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 32,559 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DAR opened at $66.97 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

