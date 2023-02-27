Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 23,098 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $13,859,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.52 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

