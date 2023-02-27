Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.51 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

