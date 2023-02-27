Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

