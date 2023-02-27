Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

