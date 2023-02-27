CNB Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $238.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.