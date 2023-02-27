CNB Bank Sells 1,204 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $13,128,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Match Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Match Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Match Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

