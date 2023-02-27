CNB Bank Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.68 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.