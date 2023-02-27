CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CNB Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

LULU stock opened at $308.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

