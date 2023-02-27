CNB Bank Has $292,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $518.16 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

About MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

