CNB Bank Buys New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 703,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,050,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127,182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.38 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

