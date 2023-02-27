Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.1 %
CLNE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
