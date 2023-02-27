Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Embecta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $31.29 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

