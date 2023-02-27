Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

