Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

