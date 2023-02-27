Citigroup Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $20.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

IRT stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.