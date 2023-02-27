Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,121 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. 4,007,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,106,555. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

