Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 497,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,208,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,121. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

