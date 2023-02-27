CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. CION Investment accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 61,985 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CION Investment by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE CION traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,505. The stock has a market cap of $609.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

